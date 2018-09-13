BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires New Position in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.31.

In other news, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $364,912.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,972. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.