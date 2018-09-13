BRP (DOO) Stock Price Down 10.1%

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$63.51 and last traded at C$63.93. Approximately 145,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 204,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.11.

DOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

In other BRP news, insider Martin Langelier sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.25, for a total transaction of C$903,712.50.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

