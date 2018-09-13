Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $48,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $138,615.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of CMS opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.01. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

