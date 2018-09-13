Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Position in LSC Communications Inc (LKSD)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of LSC Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKSD. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKSD. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of LSC Communications in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

LKSD opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LSC Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.87 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 21.96%. LSC Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. LSC Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

