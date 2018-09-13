Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 4,589 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.21. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 367.92% and a negative net margin of 146.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $651,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,179,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,311,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $95,380.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

