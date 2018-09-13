Brokers Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $6.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.29. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Williams Capital raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

Shares of FANG opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,707,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $722,082,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,797,000 after buying an additional 261,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,737,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,835,000 after buying an additional 266,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after buying an additional 109,099 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,972 shares of company stock valued at $768,014 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

