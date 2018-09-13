Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Target Price at $76.80

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. Integer has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.41 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Friedman sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $455,535.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Summers, Jr. sold 26,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $2,161,407.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock worth $8,201,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

