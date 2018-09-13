Brokerages Set Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Price Target at $50.67

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of CUTR opened at $31.75 on Monday. Cutera has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Cutera had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Larry Laber sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $492,713.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James A. Reinstein acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,822.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $14,754,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,804,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,795,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,701,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 264,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 98,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

