Brokerages Set Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Target Price at $29.60

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carbon Black from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Carbon Black alerts:

NASDAQ:CBLK traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 181,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,404. Carbon Black has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. research analysts forecast that Carbon Black will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter valued at $3,346,000. Intel Corp bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter valued at $16,442,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter valued at $2,628,000. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter valued at $37,487,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter valued at $2,511,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.