Brokerages Set $72.00 Target Price for Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $72.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Albany International an industry rank of 247 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

In other news, VP Dawne H. Wimbrow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $68,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Albany International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 236,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,394. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.71. Albany International has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. Albany International had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

