Brokerages Set $22.33 Price Target for MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX)

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $22.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.46) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MeiraGTx an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

MGTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,735. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.62). research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases.

