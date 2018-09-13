Brokerages Set $14.00 Price Target for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC)

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Napco Security Technologies an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NSSC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,541. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

