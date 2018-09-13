Brokerages Expect SYSCO Co. (SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report sales of $15.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.41 billion and the highest is $15.50 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $14.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $61.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.08 billion to $61.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $63.70 billion to $64.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on SYSCO from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $353,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,983.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,982,249 shares of company stock valued at $298,203,555. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 83.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,298 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $50,934,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $55,998,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 166.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,904,000 after acquiring an additional 645,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.60. 3,662,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,468. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

