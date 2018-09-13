Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Announce $4.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the highest is $4.66. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $17.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.85 to $18.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.48 to $22.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.75 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 29.56%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SVB Financial Group to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.06.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.73. 14,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,543. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $167.99 and a 1-year high of $333.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $4,002,805.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,587.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $152,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,872 shares of company stock worth $6,594,766. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,130,000 after buying an additional 471,329 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,234,000. Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

