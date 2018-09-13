Brokerages Expect Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) will post sales of $373.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigators Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.13 million and the highest is $374.80 million. Navigators Group posted sales of $322.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigators Group will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navigators Group.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Navigators Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 target price on shares of Navigators Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Navigators Group in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVG opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Navigators Group has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

