Brokerages Expect National Instruments Corp (NATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to report $341.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.07 million to $342.09 million. National Instruments posted sales of $320.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $87,595.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $766,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,457,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,775,545.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,835 shares of company stock valued at $25,803,126. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 489,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 371,180 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.06. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.