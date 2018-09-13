Brokerages Expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $616.14 Million

Analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report sales of $616.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $630.90 million and the lowest is $602.00 million. FleetCor Technologies posted sales of $577.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 637.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 104,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT opened at $221.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

