Brokerages Expect Celestica Inc (CLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Celestica posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celestica will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.94 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,859. Celestica has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Celestica by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Celestica by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,195,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

