Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (WBT) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Welbilt had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 341,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $196,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 11.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,009,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after buying an additional 1,470,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,868,000 after buying an additional 336,654 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 13.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,897,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after buying an additional 589,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 45.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,114,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,784,000 after buying an additional 1,287,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,214,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,709,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

