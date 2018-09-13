Brokerages Anticipate Surface Oncology Inc (SURF) to Post ($0.66) Earnings Per Share

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Surface Oncology an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 3,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,594. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

