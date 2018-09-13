Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $539.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) will report sales of $539.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.20 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock posted sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.05 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 44.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,952,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 3,349.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 31.2% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $305.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $214.44 and a 12 month high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

