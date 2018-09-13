Bridgewater Associates LP Has $225,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 46.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 85,657 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 283.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 162.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 30.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.89. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $761.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.55 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 18.51%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

