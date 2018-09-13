Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) will post sales of $117.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgepoint Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.50 million and the lowest is $116.00 million. Bridgepoint Education reported sales of $119.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education will report full-year sales of $460.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $457.87 million to $464.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $469.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $473.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgepoint Education.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Bridgepoint Education’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:BPI opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Bridgepoint Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $289.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPI. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

