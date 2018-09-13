Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 5,278 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,411 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 35,859,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,640,593,000 after acquiring an additional 118,005 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,280,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $744,833,000 after acquiring an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,661,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $690,037,000 after acquiring an additional 584,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,638,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $600,899,000 after acquiring an additional 486,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

