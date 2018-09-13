Brady Corp (BRC) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Brady has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brady to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

BRC opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Brady has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Brady will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BRC. ValuEngine upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $546,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,496.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Richardson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $40,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,953.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

