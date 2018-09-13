BP (BP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 705 ($9.18) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.29) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 520 ($6.77) to GBX 610 ($7.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.51) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 615 ($8.01) to GBX 650 ($8.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 617.95 ($8.05).

BP stock opened at GBX 552.90 ($7.20) on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.20 ($6.98).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of £310.05 ($403.87). Insiders have bought a total of 169 shares of company stock valued at $94,863 over the last 90 days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

