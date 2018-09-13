Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,549,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,072 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $883,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,552,000 after buying an additional 5,880,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,626,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 175.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,446,000 after buying an additional 2,883,906 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,631,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 303.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,636,000 after buying an additional 2,287,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,021,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $70.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

