BOK Financial (BOKF) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.41 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 11.04%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 476 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $49,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,350 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $133,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 598.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

