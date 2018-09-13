BOAT Price Reaches $0.0006 (BOAT)

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One BOAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOAT has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. BOAT has a market cap of $46,178.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.50 or 0.02955466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00571414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00029619 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021106 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00035266 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00894112 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020624 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013426 BTC.

BOAT Profile

BOAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 71,641,492 coins. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat . The official website for BOAT is boatcoin.net

BOAT Coin Trading

BOAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

