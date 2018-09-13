BMO Capital Markets Raises Enbridge (ENB) Price Target to C$60.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, GMP Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.00.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$44.42 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$37.36 and a twelve month high of C$52.59.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.24. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of C$10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.62 billion.

In related news, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.05, for a total value of C$136,209.75.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

