BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $100,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 132.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,048.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.86 million. research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.