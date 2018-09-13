BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Herman Miller worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 143,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,457,004.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. Veltman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $83,288.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,904. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLHR. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

