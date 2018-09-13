Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Goldman Sachs Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “$21.25” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $4,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 244,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,706.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,802 over the last 90 days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $58,763,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,462,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,781,000 after buying an additional 1,589,579 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $16,711,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $13,065,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $12,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

