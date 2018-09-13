BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) & Medley Capital (MCC) Head-To-Head Survey

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: MCC) and Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medley Capital has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Medley Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Medley Capital pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and Medley Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medley Capital $96.26 million 2.22 -$15.07 million $0.67 5.87

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medley Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and Medley Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust 1 3 3 0 2.29 Medley Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $345.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2,843.26%. Medley Capital has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. Given BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust is more favorable than Medley Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Medley Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Medley Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and Medley Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust 128.30% 9.69% 5.76% Medley Capital -134.96% 5.03% 2.34%

Summary

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust beats Medley Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust was formed on February 28, 2006 and is domiciled in United States.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport. The fund seeks to invest in companies located in North America. The fund targets private debt transactions in companies with enterprise values or asset values between $25 million and $250 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $10 million and $50 million. It exits its investments between three years and seven years; it holds most of its investments to maturity or repayment, but may realize or sell some investments earlier. The fund may take a board seat on its investee companies and can also offer managerial assistance to certain portfolio companies. It structures its investments as first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, senior secured notes, senior subordinated notes, subordinate notes, unitranche loans, and seeks warrants or other equity participation. The fund may co-invest in privately negotiated transactions under certain conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.