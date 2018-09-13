BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,548,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,080 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $381,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $105.38 on Thursday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

