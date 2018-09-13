Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Holdings Lowered by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422,930 shares during the period. Blackbaud accounts for 1.8% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 4.55% of Blackbaud worth $226,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $287,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,024.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $255,016.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $743,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $104.01 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

