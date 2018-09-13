BitWhite Hits One Day Volume of $41,333.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $421,501.00 and approximately $41,333.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BitFlip, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00084189 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000466 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

