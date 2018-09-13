BitSend Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $18,124.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002073 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 20,488,400 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

