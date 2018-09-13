Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

BIR stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,792. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$6.46.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$150.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.30 million. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 112.10%.

Several analysts have commented on BIR shares. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

In other news, insider David Humphreys sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.40, for a total value of C$36,080.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

