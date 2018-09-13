Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.42. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

In related news, VP Kimberly Gentile sold 12,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

