BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Holdings Trimmed by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management decreased its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,982 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 13,323.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 99,391 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 241.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

In related news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,731.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TECH traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $197.56. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.24 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.