Biffa (BIFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Biffa (LON:BIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIFF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Biffa in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.80) price target on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Biffa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.17 ($3.39).

Shares of BIFF stock opened at GBX 250.50 ($3.26) on Thursday. Biffa has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.45).

Biffa (LON:BIFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 19.20 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Biffa had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.43%.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 6,500 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £15,340 ($19,981.76).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

