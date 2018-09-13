BidaskClub Upgrades CryoPort (CYRX) to Buy

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $12.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $416.09 million, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.15.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 45.60% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CryoPort by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CryoPort by 39.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in CryoPort by 135.0% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 138,429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 79,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CryoPort by 54.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 126,967 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.