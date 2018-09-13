BidaskClub Lowers Ryanair (RYAAY) to Strong Sell

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.
RYAAY stock opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $127.61.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 101,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
