BidaskClub Lowers Ryanair (RYAAY) to Strong Sell

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 18.47%. analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 101,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

