BidaskClub Lowers Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Buy

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HURN. ValuEngine upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $197.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $856,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,991.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $133,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 83.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

