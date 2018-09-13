BidaskClub Downgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Hold

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.48.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $388.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $281.89 and a 1-year high of $477.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.87, for a total value of $24,495,167.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 553,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,351,782.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,432 shares of company stock worth $96,485,427. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22,971.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

