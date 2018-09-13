BidaskClub Downgrades MYR Group (MYRG) to Sell

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MYRG. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on MYR Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

MYR Group stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.14 million, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.51. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $339.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

