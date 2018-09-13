Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Team17 Group (TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.78) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

TM17 stock opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.22) on Tuesday.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

