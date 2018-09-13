Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Shares Bought by PEAK6 Investments L.P.

PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bemis were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

BMS opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Bemis had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.30.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

