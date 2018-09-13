Belden Inc. (BDC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.52% of Belden worth $87,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Belden by 929.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 856,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 773,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 131.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $69.77 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Belden had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $668.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

